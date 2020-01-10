William Blair Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Pfenex (PFNX)

In a report issued on January 8, Andy Hsieh from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Pfenex (PFNX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.67, close to its 52-week high of $13.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 63.6% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

Pfenex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pfenex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $3.08 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.82 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pfênex, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes biosimilars and vaccines. The company was founded on November 19, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.