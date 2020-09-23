William Blair Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps reiterated a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) on September 18. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 43.6% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autolus Therapeutics with a $27.40 average price target, implying a 103.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 18, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $293K and GAAP net loss of $32.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $338K and had a GAAP net loss of $28.48 million.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.