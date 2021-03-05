William Blair Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

Christine Brown- March 5, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 36.5% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autolus Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.20, representing a 158.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.19 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, Autolus Therapeutics has an average volume of 694K.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

