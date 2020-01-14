William Blair Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 59.4% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $145.67, which is a 32.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Based on Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $468 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $45 million.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on serving patients with devastating and ultra-rare disorders through the development and commercialization of life-transforming therapeutic products. Its products include ultomiris, soliris, strensiq and kanuma. The company was founded by Joseph A. Madri, David W. Keiser, Stephen P.

