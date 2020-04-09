William Blair Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Albireo Pharma (ALBO). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 34.9% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Albireo Pharma with a $52.75 average price target, representing a 211.4% upside. In a report issued on March 26, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $38.69 and a one-year low of $11.27. Currently, Albireo Pharma has an average volume of 119.5K.

Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline includes A4250, Elobixibat, and A3384. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.