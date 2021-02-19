William Blair Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

In a report issued on February 16, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 48.0% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

Aileron Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $151.3M and has a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.95.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine, Rosana Kapeller, Huw M. Nash, Joseph A. Yanchik III, and Loren David Walensky in June 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.