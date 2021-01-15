William Blair Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

In a report issued on January 13, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 61.4% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Nektar Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, and Beyondspring.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Actinium Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.75, which is a 356.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 29, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.54 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.6 million.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage, Biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing and potentially commercializing therapies to cell therapies. The firm’s proprietary technology platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells. Its product pipeline includes Iomab-B, Actimab-A, and Actimab-M. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.