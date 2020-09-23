William Blair Remains a Hold on Amgen (AMGN)

In a report issued on September 21, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGN). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $247.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 43.6% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $268.06, representing a 11.0% upside. In a report issued on September 18, Guggenheim also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Amgen’s market cap is currently $145B and has a P/E ratio of 19.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.48.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.