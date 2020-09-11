William Blair Remains a Buy on Translate Bio (TBIO)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Translate Bio (TBIO) on September 8. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 37.5% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Axsome Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Translate Bio with a $31.83 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.09 and a one-year low of $6.80. Currently, Translate Bio has an average volume of 1.91M.

Translate Bio, Inc. engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidates include MRT5005 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T. Lee in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.