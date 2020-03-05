William Blair Remains a Buy on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 61.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rocket Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.67, implying a 101.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Based on Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.28 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $27.32 million.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.