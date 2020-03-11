William Blair Remains a Buy on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 50.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals with a $33.00 average price target, a 93.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.59 and a one-year low of $10.76. Currently, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 434.5K.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.