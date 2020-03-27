William Blair Remains a Buy on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

In a report released today, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 35.1% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revance Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.00, implying a 134.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.97 and a one-year low of $9.88. Currently, Revance Therapeutics has an average volume of 951.1K.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company was founded by Jacob M. Waugh and L. Daniel Browne on August 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.