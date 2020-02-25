William Blair Remains a Buy on Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Precision BioSciences (DTIL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.24, close to its 52-week low of $6.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 56.7% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Precision BioSciences with a $21.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Precision BioSciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $20.74 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.44 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DTIL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.