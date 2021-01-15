William Blair Remains a Buy on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $100.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 69.6% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Silence Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $132.75, a 33.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Based on Karuna Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $18.84 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company develops treatments for people afflicted with schizophrenia. Karuna Therapeutics was founded in July 2009 by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko and Peter Jeffrey Conn and is headquartered in Boston, MA.