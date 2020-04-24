William Blair Remains a Buy on Incyte (INCY)

In a report issued on April 20, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Incyte (INCY). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $101.86, close to its 52-week high of $104.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -13.4% and a 37.7% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Aileron Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Incyte with a $92.22 average price target, which is a -10.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Incyte’s market cap is currently $22.11B and has a P/E ratio of 49.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.74.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 126 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A. Whitfield in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More on INCY: