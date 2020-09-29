William Blair Remains a Buy on Dynavax (DVAX)

Catie Powers- September 29, 2020, 6:35 AM EDT

In a report issued on September 25, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax (DVAX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 37.4% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Dynavax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, which is a 254.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. It focuses on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It offers products for vaccines, cancer immunotherapy, and immune-mediated diseases. The company was founded by Lawrence M. Lichtenstein, Dennis A. Carson, and Eyal Raz on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.

