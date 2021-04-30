William Blair Remains a Buy on Dynavax (DVAX)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax (DVAX) on April 28. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 43.8% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Chinook Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynavax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.67.

Dynavax’s market cap is currently $1.2B and has a P/E ratio of -11.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.56.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. It focuses on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It offers products for vaccines, cancer immunotherapy, and immune-mediated diseases. The company was founded by Lawrence M. Lichtenstein, Dennis A. Carson, and Eyal Raz on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.

