William Blair Remains a Buy on Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report issued on April 21, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers (BMY). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.35, close to its 52-week high of $67.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 39.4% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Chinook Therapeutics.

Bristol Myers has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.50, implying a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 10, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Bristol Myers’ market cap is currently $148.2B and has a P/E ratio of -16.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.12.

Founded in 1933, New York-based Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is a global pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, licensing, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products in several therapeutic areas. These include cancer, HIV/AIDS, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hepatitis, rheumatoid arthritis and psychiatric disorders.

