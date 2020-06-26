William Blair Remains a Buy on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

Catie Powers- June 26, 2020, 5:52 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 57.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aileron Therapeutics, and Kezar Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autolus Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.80, a 45.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.34 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, Autolus Therapeutics has an average volume of 169.3K.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

