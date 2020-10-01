William Blair Remains a Buy on Aptinyx (APTX)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter maintained a Buy rating on Aptinyx (APTX) on August 5. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 30.0% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Prevail Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptinyx with a $11.67 average price target, which is a 251.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Based on Aptinyx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $490K and GAAP net loss of $12.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $925K and had a GAAP net loss of $12.13 million.

Aptinyx Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G. Riedel and Joseph R. Moskal in June 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, IL.