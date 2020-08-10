William Blair Remains a Buy on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) on August 6. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 49.5% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Adamas Pharmaceuticals with a $8.75 average price target, representing a 173.4% upside. In a report issued on August 7, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $7.50 price target.

Based on Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.48 million and GAAP net loss of $16.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.67 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.66 million.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. ADS-5102 is a treatment for walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. ADS-401 treats partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. Namzaric is a drug treatment for moderate to severe Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Gregory T. Went on November 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.