William Blair Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) on January 12. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 61.4% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Beyondspring.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viking Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.40.

The company has a one-year high of $8.36 and a one-year low of $3.26. Currently, Viking Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.21M.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.