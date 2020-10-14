William Blair Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report issued on June 16, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Neurocrine (NBIX). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 41.9% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Prevail Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $139.38 average price target, a 37.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $147.00 price target.

Based on Neurocrine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $302 million and net profit of $79.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $184 million and had a net profit of $51.3 million.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company product includes INGREZZA. Neurocrine Biosciences was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale on January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.