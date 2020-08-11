William Blair Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) on August 4. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 39.1% and a 59.1% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Axsome Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Karuna Therapeutics with a $127.33 average price target, implying a 47.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $152.00 and a one-year low of $11.24. Currently, Karuna Therapeutics has an average volume of 221.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KRTX in relation to earlier this year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company develops treatments for people afflicted with schizophrenia. Karuna Therapeutics was founded in July 2009 by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko and Peter Jeffrey Conn and is headquartered in Boston, MA.