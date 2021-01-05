William Blair Reiterates a Hold Rating on Biogen (BIIB)

In a report issued on November 4, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Hold rating on Biogen (BIIB). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $242.95, close to its 52-week low of $223.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 37.4% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Hold with an average price target of $293.74, representing a 19.5% upside. In a report issued on October 28, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $268.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $374.99 and a one-year low of $223.25. Currently, Biogen has an average volume of 1.48M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More on BIIB: