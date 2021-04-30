William Blair Reiterates a Buy Rating on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) on April 26. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 57.9% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Praxis Precision Medicines, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Larimar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Axsome Therapeutics with a $144.00 average price target, implying a 135.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

Based on Axsome Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $29.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $24.81 million.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-02 and AXS-06 which are developing for multiple indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.