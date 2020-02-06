William Blair Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences (SELB) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.41, close to its 52-week high of $4.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 62.1% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Selecta Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.33, which is a 73.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Selecta Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.99 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $14.65 million.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. it produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.