William Blair Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

Catie Powers- October 16, 2020, 9:45 AM EDT

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 56.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rocket Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $29.51 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 290.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts