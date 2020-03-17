William Blair Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.06, close to its 52-week low of $3.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.5% and a 32.5% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Logicbio Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Based on Logicbio Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.92 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.06 million.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. is a genome editing company, which engages in developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical need. It focuses on the commercialization of specific genome editing and integration of the therapeutic transgene.