William Blair Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

In a report issued on March 9, Myles Minter from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 48.4% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Praxis Precision Medicines, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Axsome Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Karuna Therapeutics with a $157.50 average price target, representing a 38.7% upside. In a report issued on March 22, Merrill Lynch also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Karuna Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $24.01 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.66 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company develops treatments for people afflicted with schizophrenia. Karuna Therapeutics was founded in July 2009 by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko and Peter Jeffrey Conn and is headquartered in Boston, MA.