William Blair Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on ImmunoGen (IMGN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 55.1% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Beyondspring.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ImmunoGen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.13, representing a 40.5% upside. In a report issued on May 10, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ImmunoGen’s market cap is currently $1.28B and has a P/E ratio of -25.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.62.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ImmunoGen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-drug conjugate therapies that meaningfully improve the lives of people with cancer. Its product candidates include Mirvetuximab soravtansine, Coltuximab ravtansine, IMGN7779 and IMGN632. The company was founded in March 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.