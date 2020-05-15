William Blair Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Exelixis (EXEL)

In a report released yesterday, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Exelixis (EXEL). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.67, close to its 52-week high of $27.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 62.5% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

Exelixis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.58, implying a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Exelixis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $227 million and net profit of $48.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $215 million and had a net profit of $75.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXEL in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Vincent Marchesi, a Director at EXEL sold 30,000 shares for a total of $789,000.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.