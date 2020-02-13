William Blair Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 59.5% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Crispr Therapeutics AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.38, which is a 30.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Crispr Therapeutics AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $138 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $47.59 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRSP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, and Shaun Patrick Foy in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.