William Blair Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) on December 17. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 47.8% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $78.29, a 49.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 12, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Based on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $61.44 million.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders.