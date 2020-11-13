William Blair Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

In a report issued on November 9, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $96.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 50.4% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Revance Therapeutics, and Aclaris Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $87.00, implying a -8.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Based on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.66 million and GAAP net loss of $195 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $106 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BHVN in relation to earlier this year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators. The company was founded in September 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.