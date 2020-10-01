William Blair Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

Austin Angelo- October 1, 2020, 5:09 AM EDT

In a report issued on July 13, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 30.0% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Prevail Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.00, representing a 75.6% upside. In a report issued on September 10, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

Based on Axsome Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $18.33 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.76 million.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-02 and AXS-06 which are developing for multiple indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

