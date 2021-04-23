William Blair Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

Catie Powers- April 23, 2021, 1:36 PM EDT

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) on April 21. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.52, close to its 52-week low of $5.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 39.4% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Chinook Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autolus Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.50, representing a 193.6% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Autolus Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $394.1M and has a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.77.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

