William Blair Maintains Their Hold Rating on Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Hold rating on Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.57, close to its 52-week high of $114.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 62.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spark Therapeutics is a Hold with an average price target of $114.50.

The company has a one-year high of $114.20 and a one-year low of $34.53. Currently, Spark Therapeutics has an average volume of 555.1K.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its product portfolio intends to treat inherited retinal sickness, liver-mediated, and neurodegenerative diseases.