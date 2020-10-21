William Blair Maintains Their Buy Rating on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 53.9% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Poseida Therapeutics with a $25.00 average price target.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging non-viral gene engineering technologies to create life-saving therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical need. It has built a pipeline of autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell, or CAR-T, product candidates, initially focused on the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.