William Blair Maintains Their Buy Rating on Exelixis (EXEL)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis (EXEL) on November 10. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 63.5% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Nektar Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

Exelixis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.56, implying a 50.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Exelixis’ market cap is currently $6.28B and has a P/E ratio of 43.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 146 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EXEL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2020, Charles Cohen, a Director at EXEL bought 115,396 shares for a total of $671,605.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.