William Blair Maintains Their Buy Rating on Allakos (ALLK)

In a report issued on May 24, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Allakos (ALLK). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $103.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 48.9% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and VistaGen Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Allakos with a $172.25 average price target, which is a 72.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

Based on Allakos’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $55.56 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $27.82 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALLK in relation to earlier this year.

Allakos, Inc. engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis. The company was founded by Christopher Bebbington, Nenad Tomasevic, Bruce S. Bochner, and Robert Schleimer in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood, CA.