William Blair Maintains a Buy Rating on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) on May 17. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 47.1% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Travere Therapeutics with a $38.75 average price target, implying an 110.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Based on Travere Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47.41 million and GAAP net loss of $53.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.77 million and had a net profit of $808K.

Retrophin, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.