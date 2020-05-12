William Blair Maintains a Buy Rating on Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 61.8% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Logicbio Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00, a 185.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Logicbio Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.47 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.06 million.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. is a genome editing company, which engages in developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical need. It focuses on the commercialization of specific genome editing and integration of the therapeutic transgene. The company was founded by Mark A. Kay, Leszek Lisowski, and Adi Barzel in August 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.