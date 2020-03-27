William Blair Maintains a Buy Rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) on March 23. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 35.1% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.13, a 95.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $67.86 and a one-year low of $26.56. Currently, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an average volume of 987K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BHVN in relation to earlier this year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators. The company was founded in September 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

