William Blair Maintains a Buy Rating on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 51.2% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Agile Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.25.

Agile Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $252.7M and has a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.69.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AGRX in relation to earlier this year.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.