William Blair Keeps Their Hold Rating on Biogen (BIIB)

In a report issued on September 16, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Hold rating on Biogen (BIIB). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $291.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 47.5% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $317.47, which is a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $279.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Biogen’s market cap is currently $46.14B and has a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.23.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More on BIIB: