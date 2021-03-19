William Blair Keeps Their Buy Rating on Translate Bio (TBIO)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Translate Bio (TBIO) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 54.9% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Silence Therapeutics, and Larimar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Translate Bio with a $24.83 average price target, which is a 41.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Translate Bio’s market cap is currently $1.34B and has a P/E ratio of -28.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.34.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TBIO in relation to earlier this year.

Translate Bio, Inc. engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidates include MRT5005 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T. Lee in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

