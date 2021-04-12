William Blair Keeps Their Buy Rating on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 55.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Taysha Gene Therapies with a $42.00 average price target.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is a patient-centric gene therapy company to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations. The company develops and commercializes transformative gene therapy treatments. It is advancing a deep and sustainable product portfolio of 18 gene therapy product candidates, with exclusive options to acquire four additional development programs. Its product candidates include TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103, and TSHA-104.