William Blair Keeps Their Buy Rating on Nucana (NCNA)

In a report issued on August 7, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Nucana (NCNA). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 52.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Aileron Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nucana with a $17.00 average price target, representing a 164.4% upside. In a report issued on July 23, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Nucana’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.36 million.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology is consists of acelarin, NUC-3373, and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh S. Griffith and Christopher B. Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

