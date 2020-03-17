William Blair Keeps Their Buy Rating on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.49, close to its 52-week low of $39.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.5% and a 32.5% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $101.08 average price target.

Based on Global Blood Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $95.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $49.2 million.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

